AI Humanoid Robot Makes Realistic Facial Expressions

Engineered Arts in Cornwall, England has developed Ameca, an engaging AI humanoid robot that has a wide range of realistic facial expressions and responsive physical interactions. This includes such lifelike features as blinking, smiling, lifting eyebrows, and reacting in startlingly realistic fashions. This allows the robot to seem much more friendly and approachable to others.

Smooth, lifelike motion and advanced facial expression capabilities means Ameca can strike an instant rapport with anybody.

via The Awesomer