Kind Man Rescues Injured Owl Who Was Tangled Up in a Barbed Wire Fence

While out driving, Mike Loughran of FishLikeMike caught sight of an injured owl who had gotten tangled in a barbed fence and stopped to help. The owl cried out in pain at first, but Loughran talked gently as he released the bird from the wire.

This owl was really stuck in the barbed wire. Luckily with some careful moving around I was able to free him!

He had intended for the bird to fly away, but on closer inspection, Loughran saw that one of the owl’s wings was badly damaged, so he wrapped and buckled the owl safely in his truck and drove an hour to the Houston SPCA, where the bird received medical attention.

Being unable to fly and with an open wound it needed some medical attention. Even with a un-broken wing it would be very prone to infection. Took this guy about an hour away to an SPCA and it’s expected to make a full recovery!

Loughran also asked people to keep an eye out for animals who need help.

Always keep your eyes out for wildlife in need of help, most of the time they will be fine without human intervention but times like this it is much needed. This owl had to have been on that fence for at least 6-10 hours. This was mid day and it probably flew into the fence over night. Lots of people must have drove by without seeing it or thinking it was already dead. I always check and this is a perfect example why

