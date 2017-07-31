A Brave Little Rescued Kitten Takes His First Steps After the Cause of His Paralysis Is Remedied

A sweet little orange tabby kitten who was given the name Sunshine, arrived at the Vet Ranch in absolutely terrible shape. As a feral kitten, Sunshine had been attacked by a larger cat who left a deep bite mark on the back of his spine that had gotten infected and left his back legs paralyzed. Luckily, Dr. Matt, one of the resident veterinarians, recognized the cause of Sunshine’s paralysis and was able to successfully treat it. Just a few days later Sunshine was able walk on all fours once again and in a few weeks, he was jumping and playing like a healthy kitten.
