Adoptable Rescued Dogs Pick Out Their Own Christmas Presents From a Giant Pile of Toys

Letting the dogs at the rescue centre pick their own Christmas presents!

Adoptable dogs at Fetcher Dog in Ashford, England, were treated to a veritable smorgasbord of toys from which they each could choose their own Christmas present.

Letting the dogs at the rescue centre pick their own Christmas presents. 

A great many of these dogs were brought over from Bosnia, while others were rescued from a certain death at local shelters. Now, they are all living a good life while waiting for their respective forever homes.

We rescue dogs from U.K. pounds, the streets and kill shelters of Bosnia and take local owner surrenders. … All dogs are taken to safe and secure facilities where they no longer have to fear cruelty. They are fed and cared for and are taken to local veterinarians who help us nurse them back to health. We give them everything they need for a fresh start and the best possible chance of a happy, healthy life.

Part 2 of letting the dogs at the rescue centre pick their own Christmas presents! They were all so so so excited.

