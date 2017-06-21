Laughing Squid

An Unusually Affectionate Condor Repeatedly Hugs the Man Who Rescued Him as an Injured Chick

Amazing footage taken by Nestor David captured a beautiful reunion scene with an unusually affectionate condor stretching out his enormous wingspan to hug his favorite human, Nestor’s cousin Edgardo Della Gaspera. Della Gaspera had nursed this beautiful bird-of-prey back to health after falling from the nest. While the condor is fully grown flies away, he always returns to the place near Loncopué, Argentina where Della Garda first found the injured chick.

One day in March he appeared here alone and with a broken leg. We were healing him from an injury that did not seem to be serious and from that day he approaches me every time I call him.

via Sarah Silverman


