An Unusually Affectionate Condor Repeatedly Hugs the Man Who Rescued Him as an Injured Chick

Amazing footage taken by Nestor David captured a beautiful reunion scene with an unusually affectionate condor stretching out his enormous wingspan to hug his favorite human, Nestor’s cousin Edgardo Della Gaspera. Della Gaspera had nursed this beautiful bird-of-prey back to health after falling from the nest. While the condor is fully grown flies away, he always returns to the place near Loncopu√©, Argentina where Della Garda first found the injured chick.

One day in March he appeared here alone and with a broken leg. We were healing him from an injury that did not seem to be serious and from that day he approaches me every time I call him.

via Sarah Silverman