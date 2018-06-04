Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Nine Year Old Chihuahua Rescued From a Puppy Mill Enjoys a Comfy Bed For the Very First Time

by at on

Freddie Chihuahua In His First Ever Bed

The wonderfully compassionate people at National Mill Rescue shared a simultaneously heartbreaking and heartwarming video of a teeny tiny nine year old chihuahua with an oversized tongue named Freddie. Despite having been rescued from the horrible conditions of a puppy mill, Freddie still was able to maintain a really sweet disposition which came out in full force when his caretaker gave him a soft, comfy bed – something he never had before. At first, Freddie was unsure what it was, the caretaker picked him up and as soon as she put him in the bed, the excited little dog didn’t ever want to get out.

A tiny 9-year-old Chihuahua never had a soft bed of his own. He does now! Just watch as this adorable boy experiences one of the comforts of freedom for the first time!

Shortly after this was filmed, Freddie found a loving home where he can spend his senior years in comfort.

UPDATE: Freddie has found his forever home!

National Mill Rescue relies on donations to help dogs like Freddie find a home. donations can be made in a variety of ways as explained on their site.

via reddit


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP