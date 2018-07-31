Russian Automotive Engineer Replaces the Back Tires of His Car With Giant Metal Coil Springs

One of the star automotive engineers of Garage 54 decided that he would replace the rear tires of his much-experimented car with giant metal coil springs welded to the rims and then go for a ride around his hometown of Novosibirsk, Russia. He found the ride to be very smooth, albeit a bit distracting.

This actually ain’t too bad. Just like on normal tires and even a bit more supple. Wow I’m loving this. The rear axle is really nice and soft. This is lovely …it’s so nice and soft I like it. Only problem is it’s a bit noisy.

via reddit