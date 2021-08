A Seamless AI-Assisted Video Remix of Professional Parkour Performer Footage

Permutation City has created an incredibly seamless remix of original footage taken of the professional parkour performers from Storrer running from building to building in various cities around the world. The effect of the multiple frames in separate scenes was created through an AI assisting video composition program.

An experiment in AI assisted video composition….Algorithmically remixed by permutation.city. Created using custom software written in rust and python.

