Rémi Gaillard Performs Hilarious Holiday Pranks While Dressed as Santa Claus

The brilliant French prankster Rémi Gaillard, who has pulled off some wild hoaxes in the past, dressed up as Santa Claus and in the holiday spirit, performed some hilarious Christmas pranks. The compilation video shows a number of actions – some that seem normal, others that are incongruent, and others that are completely irreverent.

For example, Santa sits with a child on the side of the busy road using a government traffic camera for pictures.

(translated) Broke for the holidays? The government provides you with devices to take beautiful free photos.

He also hitchhikes. takes a bathroom break on the side of the road, enters a public bathroom with one of Santa’s helpers, and goes to the hospital with a chimney encasing his body, and fills his bag with toys and exits the toy store with security running behind him.

Santa Claus exists. Merry Christmas !