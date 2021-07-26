Prankster Rémi Gaillard Hilariously Acts Out With Anyone or Anything That Looks Like an Olympic Sport

The brilliant French prankster Rémi Gaillard (previously), after quite a long reprise, quite hilariously took on the subject of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Olympics : The GOAT is back.

Gaillard, in his truly presumptuous style, interrupted the work of anyone or anything that resembled an Olympic sport. A beekeeper became a fencing opponent, a woman’s purse became a shot put, a parking structure became a football (soccer) goal, a fisherman’s net became a water polo goal, a sunbather became a wrestling opponent, and a town square became the perfect place for the woman’s gymnastics floor routine.

None of the subjects involved in Gaillard’s pranks appeared to be expecting him, and several times, it looked like it might come to blows. But as Gaillard says, “L’important c’est de faire, n’importe quoi” (The important thing is to do, it’s not important why).