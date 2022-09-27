Reluctant Parents Release Their Baby Girl Into the Wild in a Hilarious Parody of a BBC Documentary

Nervous parents reluctantly release their one year old baby girl Nala into the wild in a hilarious faux BBC nature documentary that features a David Attenborough style narrator named Mavid Wattenborough.

Today is a very sad day for this father for he and his wife must release their one-year-old baby into the wild. She is fully fledged and confidently walking but that doesn’t make it any easier. Over the next year we will be following baby on her journey using an aerial drone and GPS locating chip. As the parents say their last goodbyes our journey is only just beginning.

A film crew with a drone follows the girl as she strikes out on her own, mostly around the beach where she was left and in a park where she mysteriously swung inside of a child’s swing. At one point, it appeared that Nala was becoming one with her environment.

Day two and it’s not difficult for us to locate baby now she is still at the same Beach. It appears that she believes she is a seagull but a seagull she is not.

Sadly, the documentary was cut short after Nala ate the drone that was filming her. The unlicensed BBC documentary based on the bestseller “Baby goes walkabout”

Filming resumed on day 34 after the crew raised enough money through Kickstarter to fund a new drone.

Our journey following baby Nala’s first year in the wild continues with this – part two of Releasing a baby into the wild. Enjoy.