Released Squirrel Comes Back to Visit the Humans Who Saved Him by Knocking on Their Window

An adorable squirrel named Frederick, who was rescued and raised by humans Brandon and Ali after falling out of a tree at six months old, repeatedly returns home to play with them, even though he was released back into the wild. One of his favorite things to do is to knock on their window to let them know he’s there.

In the very beginning, he would come multiple times a day. there were a couple of times when he would come up to the sliding glass door…It was really hot this summer and he would come up to the sliding glass door and be like hey can I come back in? …Now he just comes down to hang out with me which is super fun.