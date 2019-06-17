50 People From 50 States Share Regional Slang Terms

In a colloquial episode Condé Nast Traveler series Culturally Speaking, 50 people from 50 different states within the USA shared their regional slang terms regarding any subject. While most struggled to come up with something, people from such states as Texas and Louisiana had some of the same terms (“bless your heart”), while other people talked about what they call fizzy flavored water. A man from New York definitively stated that New Yorkers don’t use slang terms once they become popular and the young from Alaska couldn’t think of anything.

You know frankly, I think I think it takes slang a long time to reach Alaska. We’re still waiting to get some.