How 50 Different People From 50 Different States In the United States Refer to a Fizzy Soft Drink (Soda vs Pop)

In a quenching episode of the Condé Nast Traveler series Culturally Speaking, 50 people from 50 different states within the USA shared their regional name for a sweet, fizzy soft drink. States such as New York, New Hampshire, Virginia and Florida call the beverage “soda”. Other states such as Oregon, Maine, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and Montana call it “pop” while southern states such as Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana refer to any version of the bubbly drink as “Coke”.

In Louisiana call it a pop or a coke when you go to a restaurant and they ask you what you want to drink you say ‘what kind of coke do you have?’ and then they say what kind they have and then you order which kind you want.




