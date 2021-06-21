Reflection Makes Dog Question Her Reality

An adorable adoptable dog wasn’t entirely sure what to do when she saw her overhead mirrored reflection while sitting under a reflective glass desk belonging to an employee of the Chatsworth, Georgia shelter where she was residing. While most animals are made somewhat curious or angry by their respective reflections, this cute canine just looked calmly confused by the dog sitting above her head.

This video was taken of a dog at the shelter I worked at. She was out for playtime and accidentally saw her reflection in the desk.