In the beautifully simple short film “Red Light” by filmmaker Sam Benenati, a lone woman named Ruth (Jen Tullock) finds herself waiting an inordinate amount of time for a light to change from red to green, despite the fact that she’s the only one on the road. In order to pass the time, she acts out her entire life and death with a man named Terry who looks just like a pedestrian who crossed in front of her car.

