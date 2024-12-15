Artist Creates Beautiful Optical Illusion Sculptures of Endangered and Extinct Birds Out of Discarded Toys

Artist Thomas Deininger creates beautiful optical illusion bird sculptures, many of which are endangered or extinct, out of discarded toys and memorabilia. The sculptures look like birds from far away, but a closer look reveals what exactly they are made of. While some of Deininger’s sculptures are interactive, they all carry a strong ecological message.

We have a problem with consumption and waste with single-use plastic bags and none of it can be recycled and almost all of it is getting into our waterways and it’s not composting. We’ve got to this point that we made it so good that we’ve gotten careless.

Thanks Chip Beale!