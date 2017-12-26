Brilliant Star Wars Sculptures Created From Recycled Louis Vuitton Purses and Bags

My passion for working with metal and mechanical objects has been essential in the evolution of my art. It provides me an avenue to express myself in a way that brings new life to materials such as typewriters, adding machines and old computers – technology that would normally end up in a landfill. My mission is to create dialogue and help find creative, environmentally sound ways of re-purposing e-waste.

