Brilliant Star Wars Sculptures Created From Recycled Louis Vuitton Purses and Bags

Artist Gabriel Dishaw has created a brilliant series of Star Wars busts and sculptures that utilize old Louis Vuitton purses and bags that have been discarded by their previous owners in one way or another. The distinctive logo helps to add a certain definition and depth to the sculpture, while the handles, straps and zippers also come in handy. Dishaw prides himself on his use of recycled and upcycled materials to create much of his amazing work.

My passion for working with metal and mechanical objects has been essential in the evolution of my art. It provides me an avenue to express myself in a way that brings new life to materials such as typewriters, adding machines and old computers – technology that would normally end up in a landfill. My mission is to create dialogue and help find creative, environmentally sound ways of re-purposing e-waste.

A post shared by Gabriel Dishaw (@gabrieljunkart) on

via Bored Panda

