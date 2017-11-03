A Gorgeous Line of Amazing Shelves Built Into the Hollowed Bodies of Recycled Acoustic Guitars

Colorado artisan Randy Rollheiser has created an absolutely gorgeous line of wall hanging shelves that are built directly into the hollowed out bodies of recycled acoustic guitars, guitar cases and even recycled violins. All of these items are handmade and available through the aRRTstudios Etsy store.
I believe my shop offers some truly unique items that you will not find anywhere else!. Everything is handmade by me and I stand behind my craft whole heartedly. Every transaction has a satisfaction guarantee! I welcome and appreciate any questions, comments, complaints or concerns.