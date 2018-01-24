Rob Scallon Records Acoustic and Metal Songs on 100 Year Old Wax Cylinder Recording Equipment

The very talented Rob Scallon who is know for being rather adventurous with his music, had the phenomenal opportunity to record in a studio using 100 year old Edison Cylinder Phonograph. He and friend Jeff Linville started off the session with the beautiful acoustic fingerstyle “Short Song” that Scallon wrote awhile ago. Then an oddly bearded man sang about his uncle before the whole band arrived to record a metal song on wax.
Here are the full takes of the acoustic “Short Song” and “My Uncle the Philanthropist”