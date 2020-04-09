Incredibly Realistic Pen and Pencil Squid Illustrations

???????????
— ???? (@yuukitokuda) March 30, 2020
Japanese artist Yuki Tokuda created a couple of highly realistic pen and pencil squid illustrations. The first one, which was drawn in 2018, inspired him to draw another one. Tokuda documented exactly how he made the second squid, summarizing the process to show how he was able to get such realism on paper.
I drew a squid
— ???? (@yuukitokuda) March 28, 2020
— ???? (@yuukitokuda) May 4, 2018
photos by Yuki Tokuda
via Grapee, Design You Trust