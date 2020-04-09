Laughing Squid

Incredibly Realistic Pen and Pencil Squid Illustrations

by on

Japanese artist Yuki Tokuda created a couple of highly realistic pen and pencil squid illustrations. The first one, which was drawn in 2018, inspired him to draw another one. Tokuda documented exactly how he made the second squid, summarizing the process to show how he was able to get such realism on paper.

I drew a squid

Squid Pencil and Ink Illustration

Squid Illustration

Realistic Squid Illustration Detail

photos by Yuki Tokuda

via Grapee, Design You Trust


