A Fascinating Timeline That Compares ‘Star Wars’ With Real World Years That Span From 1952 Through 2019

Podcaster Rik Villanueva who is a dedicated devotee of all things Star Wars, posted a fascinating timeline that puts the entire franchise into a real world timeline that begins in 1952 with The Phantom Menace and culminates with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Episodes I, II, and III take place in the 1950s and 1960s, while Episodes IV, V, and VI are in the 1980s. The Mandalorian lands at 1993 and things stay in place until Episodes VII, VIII and IX in 2018 and 2019.

In other words, Star Wars is a Boomer, okay?

This puts an interesting perspective on time in the #StarWars universe. pic.twitter.com/NbiFSr8Wce — Rik Villanueva (@CadBanesBounty) September 27, 2020

via Boing Boing