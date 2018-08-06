Laughing Squid

An Amazing Real-Life Spinning Human Zoetrope

Human Zoetrope

Corridor Digital partnered with Google to create an amazing human replication of a spinning zoetrope without employing any special video effects. The perfectly synchronized, stop-motion scenario was created on a Samsung Chromebook Pro and is certainly on par with any of the zoetropes we’ve written about in the past.

Corridor Digital is a group of filmmakers behind some of the best and most viewed action videos on YouTube. In this video, the Corridor team uses Samsung Chromebook Pro to collaborate on each step of their creative process to build a life-size zoetrope for an ambitious live-action animation video.

Real Life Zoetrope

Here’s a behind the scenes look at this amazing project.



