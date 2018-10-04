ReActor, A Whimsical Balancing House That Spins With the Wind and Tilts Like a Seesaw From Side to Side

Performance architect Alex Schweder has designed a truly unique house called the ReActor that both spins in the wind and seesaws from side to side, depending upon which side of the location holds the greater weight. The structure, which was on display at the OMI International Art Center in Ghent, New York through August 2018, was built in collaboration with artist Ward Shelley.
Balanced atop a single column, ReActor twirls when the wind blows and tilts see-saw like with the shifting weight of its inhabitants.
via Yellow Trace, Colossal