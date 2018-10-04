Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

ReActor, A Whimsical Balancing House That Spins With the Wind and Tilts Like a Seesaw From Side to Side

by at on

Performance architect Alex Schweder has designed a truly unique house called the ReActor that both spins in the wind and seesaws from side to side, depending upon which side of the location holds the greater weight. The structure, which was on display at the OMI International Art Center in Ghent, New York through August 2018, was built in collaboration with artist Ward Shelley.

Balanced atop a single column, ReActor twirls when the wind blows and tilts see-saw like with the shifting weight of its inhabitants.

via Yellow Trace, Colossal



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP