Amusing Compilation of Photographers Reacting to the Incredible Speed of Isle of Man TT Motorcycles

Isle of Man TT Reactions

Photographers, videographers and spectators along the course react to the incredible speed of the motorcycles racing during the Isle of Mann TT in a hilarious compilation created by BAZ Channel. The most common reaction was that of astonishment and fear, as this race is known as the fastest race in the world. There were a few nervous giggles and an utterance of profanity or two could be heard amongst the clicking cameras.

Part of this compilation came from footage shot by Ben Leatherland in 2016.



