Photographer Jens of Another Perspective (previously) captured macro slow motion footage of the fascinating sight of a raw egg that had crystallized over ten days into a remarkable, almost Van Gogh-like swirling pattern.

Egg time lapse. Watch a raw egg crystallizing over a period of 10 days and breaking like glass. Most unexpexted time-lapse I have taken so far with sony a6000, sony a7r4, 60mm laowa and 90mm sony macro lens.