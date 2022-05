Graceful Raven Dances in Sync With Her Human

A graceful raven named Mordred who lives at the Flamingoland Resort in Yorkshire, England, performed a coordinated dance with her human in perfect sync.

Mordred Bloom the dancing raven!

This human, who is also her trainer, stated that she’s been working with Mordred since she was just a few years old.

Commenter: When did you start teaching him [sic]

Bird and Sea Lion Show: When she was a few years old

via Everlasting Blort