A Little Rat Eats a Cracker While Upside Down

A sweet little special needs rat named Pan eagerly chomped on a cracker that was almost as big as himself while hanging upside down, cradled in the comfort and safety of his human’s hands. When Pan was a baby, his human rescued him from a snake and provided him with a safe, happy home for the rest of his life.

Pan is my special needs rat who is 3 years old. I saved him from being eaten by a snake when he was only 5 weeks old. He has had seizures and other issues his whole life. He cannot climb or act like a normal rat, and is very sweet and more mellow than most pet rats which is why he enjoys eating upside down…He was born with a condition that was diagnosed by a small animal vet with 30 years of experience. It is described as being similar to Down syndrome in humans.

Pan the Special Rat Eating Cracker

Pan also enjoys eating banana chips in the very same manner.

via ViralHog

