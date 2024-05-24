An Amusing Explanation of RAS Syndrome (Redundant Acronym Syndrome Syndrome)

Merriam Webster amusingly explained RAS Syndrome or Redundant Acronym Syndrome Syndrome, where the last word of an acronym or abbreviation is added to the description.

If you’re suffering from redundant acronyms, talk to your doctor about RAS syndrome.

He cites the abbreviation for ATM (Automatic Teller Machine) and how it doesn’t need the further description of “machine” as it is already contained within. The same goes for PIN (personal identification number), to which people add the word “number”. Again, the word is already embedded in the acronym. The same goes for LCD (Liquid Crystal Display), VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), and PDF (Portable Document Format).