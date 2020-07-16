A Clever Ramen Face Mask That Uses the Inevitable Fog of Glasses as Steam Rising From the Noodles

Artist Shibata Takahiro, an animator by trade, created a very clever protective face mask that looks like a yummy bowl of ramen for the bespectacled population. This design incorporates the inevitable fog of glasses that occurs while wearing a mask as steam rising from the hot noodles.

(translated) I made a mask for people with glasses. The more cloudy your glasses are, the hotter you can see the amen. Ease of use, no better than this.

via SoraNews24