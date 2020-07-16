fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Clever Ramen Face Mask That Uses the Inevitable Fog of Glasses as Steam Rising From the Noodles

by on

Artist Shibata Takahiro, an animator by trade, created a very clever protective face mask that looks like a yummy bowl of ramen for the bespectacled population. This design incorporates the inevitable fog of glasses that occurs while wearing a mask as steam rising from the hot noodles.

(translated) I made a mask for people with glasses. The more cloudy your glasses are, the hotter you can see the amen. Ease of use, no better than this.

via SoraNews24


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved