A Clever Ramen Face Mask That Uses the Inevitable Fog of Glasses as Steam Rising From the Noodles

?????????????????
?????????????????????
???????????? pic.twitter.com/rSV0tmlleA
— ??????? | Takahiro SHIBATA (@iine_piroshiki) July 13, 2020
Artist Shibata Takahiro, an animator by trade, created a very clever protective face mask that looks like a yummy bowl of ramen for the bespectacled population. This design incorporates the inevitable fog of glasses that occurs while wearing a mask as steam rising from the hot noodles.
(translated) I made a mask for people with glasses. The more cloudy your glasses are, the hotter you can see the amen. Ease of use, no better than this.
via SoraNews24