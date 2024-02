Guilty Raccoon Steals Taco Delivery From Doorstep

Bartender Caterina Sevares captured the rather amusing reaction of a raccoon who stole the tacos she ordered for delivery from her doorstep. When Sevares first opened the door and discovered that her tacos were gone, she looked down the hall and saw the culprit, whose look went quickly from curious to guilty to defiant.

I just wanted tacos man. Why he gotta square up like that