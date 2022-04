Sneaky Raccoon Surreptitiously Steals Security Camera

A sneaky raccoon surreptitiously stole a security camera while exploring land belonging to C R. The Procyon trespasser simply grabbed the camera and took off running into the night.

The camera was evidently recovered, seemingly unharmed by the adventure, and even shed light on what the raccoon was doing.

