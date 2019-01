Video editor Bill McClintock has created a brilliant mashup that combines the classic Queen song “We Will Rock You” with a wide range of musical styles. This includes pop (Sly Fox – “Let’s Go All the Way”), funk (The Temptations – “Shakey Ground”), rock (Metallica – “Sad But True”) and a little more pop (The Jackson 5 – “ABC”).

I discovered this version of “We Will Rock You” in a parallel universe and thought I would share it with you all. Hope you like it as much as I do.