Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Black Cat Explores Inside a Dying Giant Robot in the Video for Queen’s Rereleased ‘All Dead, All Dead’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

For the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking album News of the World, the band Queen rereleased the song “All Dead, All Dead“, which features the background vocals of Freddy Mercury with Brian May singing lead. The beautifully animated video by Unanico Studios, which accompanies the song, features a lonely black cat (inspired by May’s own cat) exploring in the inner workings of a dying giant robot that looks just like the the blankly staring being grasping the members of the band on the album’s cover.

This new video was generated for the 40 year anniversary, to the original NOTW album track, sung by Brian May. The visualisation was created by Unanico Studios (Directors Jason Jameson & Robert Milne, Producer Paul Laikin), in collaboration with Brian, and stars Brian’s childhood pet cat Pixie.

All Dead Queen Cat Video

A post shared by Queen (@officialqueenmusic) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP