A Black Cat Explores Inside a Dying Giant Robot in the Video for Queen’s Rereleased ‘All Dead, All Dead’

For the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking album News of the World, the band Queen rereleased the song “All Dead, All Dead“, which features the background vocals of Freddy Mercury with Brian May singing lead. The beautifully animated video by Unanico Studios, which accompanies the song, features a lonely black cat (inspired by May’s own cat) exploring in the inner workings of a dying giant robot that looks just like the the blankly staring being grasping the members of the band on the album’s cover.
This new video was generated for the 40 year anniversary, to the original NOTW album track, sung by Brian May. The visualisation was created by Unanico Studios (Directors Jason Jameson & Robert Milne, Producer Paul Laikin), in collaboration with Brian, and stars Brian’s childhood pet cat Pixie.