Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Quarantined Sock Puppet Eats Cars From the Window

by on

With the need for self-quarantine growing with each day due to the spread of Coronavirus, people have been finding novel ways to entertain themselves. One such person is Jamie Gagnon, who guarantees “one smile a day”, who kept himself occupied watching traffic with quarantined car eating sock puppet on his hand.

Quarantine day 6.

Others shared their car eater experiences as well.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved