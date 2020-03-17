Quarantined Sock Puppet Eats Cars From the Window

Quarantine day 6. pic.twitter.com/er652Oy3Ki
— jamie (@gnuman1979) March 16, 2020
With the need for self-quarantine growing with each day due to the spread of Coronavirus, people have been finding novel ways to entertain themselves. One such person is Jamie Gagnon, who guarantees “one smile a day”, who kept himself occupied watching traffic with quarantined car eating sock puppet on his hand.
Quarantine day 6.
Others shared their car eater experiences as well.
— mouhoubi lounes (@mouhoubi_lounes) March 16, 2020
— BIG D ? (@vito_robert) March 16, 2020