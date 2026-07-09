Inventive Son Turns a Quadruped Robot Into a Walking Wheelchair for His Father With Multiple Sclerosis

Inventor Jake Laser turned an advanced quadruped robot from Unitree into a custom walking wheelchair to help his father, Mark, who is living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), overcome mobility issues.

I built robot legs for my dad. He has a disease called MS that has caused him to be in a wheelchair for the last decade. This makes it hard to get around so today I’m upgrading it and giving him the ultimate wheelchair with legs. Now we can go anywhere! Love you dad.

Laser enabled the chair to navigate stairs and rough terrain, and after a great deal of testing with his friends, he revealed it to his very proud father, who took it for a test run on a hiking trail.

It definitely takes some getting used to and is a bit scary, but my dad said he was getting comfortable and wanted to go climb a trail.

via The Awesomer