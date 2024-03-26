Talented Musician Recreates The Who’s ‘Quadrophenia’ and ‘Tommy’ Albums As a One-Man Band

FridayNightLullaby, who previously recreated all 43 tracks of the classic Yes song “Roundabout” as a one-man band, performed all the songs of the iconic Quadrophenia album by The Who for which he played every single instrument and provided all of the vocals. According to FridayNightLullaby, this project has been going on for quite a while.

This journey started when I covered “Real Me” in 2010 and finished when I did “Love Reign O’er Me” in 2024 so I age 14 years in this video. Most of the recording was done over the last 2 years. I wanted to be finished by the end of 2023 to release in the same year as the album’s 50th anniversary but I had to get it right…

He Also Covered Every Track of The Who Album ‘Tommy’

Like his Quadrophenia cover, the project took a bit of time.

Recording this cover took the better part of a year of immersion in the album, listening to parts, the original demos, isolated tracks where I could find them, watching The Who both live and here on YT, and culminated in my visit to the former IBC Studios in London where the album was recorded.