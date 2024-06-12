How to Use a Towel to Put on Socks Without Bending

Accessibility lifehacker Lindsay DeLong of EquipMeOT shared a really helpful method for putting on socks without having to get up or bend by using a towel. This hack is particularly helpful for people with back problems, mobility issues, and for pregnant women.

It’s a great alternative to a sock aid if you are in a pinch! The secret is using a relatively thin towel that still has some length. *Think* shower towel provided at your local gym thickness

Lindsay got this very clever idea from Therapie Liebe, an Occupational Therapy group in southwest Germany.

Shout out to Therapie Liebe for originally posting this idea!

Here’s the Therapie Liebe Video on the Method