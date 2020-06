Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In celebration of the graduating eighth grade class of 2020 at the Chicago Waldorf School, musician and music teacher Brendan Finucane performed a touching cello cover of the song “Pure Imagination”.

There is no life I know

To compare with pure imagination

Living there, you’ll be free, if you truly wish to be

This amazing song was originally perferomed by the late, greatly missed Gene Wilder in the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

via The Awesomer