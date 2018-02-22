An Adorable St. Bernard Puppy Tries to Make Friends With the Resident Goats at the Sunflower Creamery

In June 2017, the proprietors of the Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine brought home an adorable Saint Bernard puppy named Frances, who trotted around the yard and into barn to really try to win over the hearts of the resident goats of the farm. Being that Frances is deaf, she was unable to hear the braying of the goats, but was quickly able to read the hircine body language. While all the goats were curious, only one named Mildred stuck around a bit longer to see what this lumbering pup was all about. The two eventually became friends.

The goats are very interested in figuring out what she is and so far Mildred the 8 week old goat kid is most interested in befriending her. Turns out they were both born on the same day! (April 24!) Mildred had a rough start and grew up inside for her first two weeks sandwiched between our Pug Rex (who recently died) and a heater on his dog bed, so it is no surprise that she is the least suspicious of the pup.

Mildred didn’t even seem to mind when Frances tried to edge in on her feeding time.

Yet, two months later in August, a growing Frances went into the barn again with a bit more confidence, only to be physically rebuffed by her new friend.