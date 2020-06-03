Determined Puppy Tries to Catch the End of Her Leash While Continuously Circling Around the Kitchen Island

After coming inside from a walk, an adorably determined golden retriever puppy named Jeeya continuously circled the kitchen island in pursuit of the end of her leash, the front of which was still attached to her neck. According to her human, Jeeya finally caught up with her prey.

It took me a moment to realize she was trying to catch her training leash. I grabbed my phone and started shooting these adorable moments. Ultimately she did end up catching it. Smart puppy. This was very spontaneous and hilarious.