Claustrophobic Woman Climbs Into a Sewer Pipe to Rescue Eleven Adorable Puppies

Animal rescuer Alex Blumberg tossed aside her claustrophobia and crawled inside a sewer pipe to rescue puppies who were stuck inside. Her partner Brady Oliveira assisted her as she pulled out eleven adorable babies. Once the puppies were safe, Blumberg and Oliveira reunited them with their worried mama.

There were SO many of them — watch this couple pull them all out and find their mama nearby. We talked to Brady and Alex about being claustrophobic when rescuing the puppies from a narrow pipe, and where they all are now!

Blumberg and Oliveira travel around the world to help dogs who have been displaced or abused and are raising funds so that they can continue their work.

Every dollar will go directly towards helping the dogs in need. A donation goes far beyond just donating; you’re becoming a part of a community that stretches across the globe, united by the belief that every dog deserves love, care, and a chance at a better life.

They also take part in a video series with The Dodo called “Running Back to the Rescue”.