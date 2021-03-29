Tiny Puppy Gleefully Plays With a Lively Butterfly

A little 4 month old puppy named Emy rolled around on her family’s front porch in Mirim Doce, Santa Catarina, Brazil gleefully swatting at a very lively and surprisingly playful butterfly. Even when Emy tried to go back into the house, the butterfly persisted and eventually convinced the tiny canine to come back out to play again. According to the dog’s human, this went on for the better part of an hour.

The puppy is only 4 months old, and one day my father found Emy playing with the butterfly. Only two minutes were recorded but the two played for more than an hour.