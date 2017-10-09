A Tiny Chihuahua Puppy With a Very Big Head Does Handstands Every Time He Bends Over to Eat

This hilarious puppy has been caught on camera performing HANDSTANDS every time he tries to eat – because the poor pooch’s head is ‘too heavy for his body’. …the bizarre habit is no camera trickery and instead 25-year-old Fiona thinks the dog’s handstands could be because he is overbalanced due to the size of his head compared to his tiny body.

An absolutely adorable little chihuahua puppy named Pablo hilariously and repeatedly lifts his back legs of the floor, performing funny handstands every time that he eats . His humans, Fiona and Craig Thompson who live in Glasgow, Scotland , believe Pablo does this because he has a big head.

