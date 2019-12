Four adorable little puppies at an airport were set down on a moving walkway to seemingly get some exercise. The pups began a brisk stroll to the very appropriate Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive” from the 1975 disco film Saturday Night Fever. Along the way, one pup or another trailed behind while another vyed for lead, but eventually, it all evened out in the end.

Here are the opening credits for the film, which introduced the song for the first time.