Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac and Cheese

In keeping with the practice of pairing unusual flavors and creating alternative forms to common foods, the folks at Kraft Canada have decided to add a bit of fall seasonal flavoring to their macaroni and cheese dinner. The cheesy powder that flavors the meal will be distinctly enhanced with a blend of traditional pumpkin spice that includes cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger.

Coming to Canadians this October, Pumpkin Spice KD is made with the same classic KD cheese powder Canadians know and love, now with added fall flavours: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. Suggested pairings: a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, fresh manicure, and a pumpkin patch.

This seasonal treat will first be available through a 1,000 person giveaway before becoming commercially available. Interested Canadian parties can sign up to become eligible.

Ever wondered what KD with Pumpkin Spice would taste like? Like if your mac and cheese had hints of cinnamon, dashes of allspice, and layers of ginger, nutmeg, and cloves all slathered in KD cheese? Probably not, but we made it anyway. And if you want to be one of the 1000 lucky Canadians to try it, totally for free, then sign up here and we’ll let you know when it arrives later this fall.

Do you want to win a box of limited edition Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac & Cheese? Of course you do! Tag us in a tweet with #PumpkinSpiceKMC + #Sweepstakes for a chance to win.

No purchase necessary. 18+. Ends: 9/29/20. Rules:https://t.co/9jcGAJfec2 pic.twitter.com/VggsDrsjAl — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 25, 2020

The idea was so intriguing that the US division asked their customers what they thought of the idea. Though if it goes any further than that, we may become an unwitting part of a pumpkin spice takeover.