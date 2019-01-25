Heinz Offers a Chance to Win Jar of Ketchup Caviar

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1

Heinz made an announcement on Twitter about their Valentine’s Day program where participants can win one of 150 jars of their renowned ketchup in the form of caviar. The contest ends on January 28, 2019.

At the start of the program on 1/24, HEINZ Ketchup will have a call to action in the form of a tweet to the Twitter community asking them to “tweet” their response via Twitter for the opportunity to win a jar of Heinz Ketchup Caviar. Respond to tweet from @HeinzKetchup_US including the hashtag #HeinzKetchupCaviar #sweeps to participate.All entries must be received between 7:00 a.m. ET on 1/24/19 and 11:59pm ET on 1/28/19 to be eligible.