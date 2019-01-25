Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Heinz Offers a Chance to Win Jar of Ketchup Caviar

by at on

Heinz made an announcement on Twitter about their Valentine’s Day program where participants can win one of 150 jars of their renowned ketchup in the form of caviar. The contest ends on January 28, 2019.

At the start of the program on 1/24, HEINZ Ketchup will have a call to action in the form of a tweet to the Twitter community asking them to “tweet” their response via Twitter for the opportunity to win a jar of Heinz Ketchup Caviar. Respond to tweet from @HeinzKetchup_US including the hashtag #HeinzKetchupCaviar #sweeps to participate.All entries must be received between 7:00 a.m. ET on 1/24/19 and 11:59pm ET on 1/28/19 to be eligible.

via DesignTAXI




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP