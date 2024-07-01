Puddles Pity Party Performs a Plaintive Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’ From the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Puddles Pity Party, the golden throated, sat at the driver’s wheel during a heavy rain and performed an incredibly plaintive cover of the existential Billie Eilish song “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie movie.

Making his version all the more heartbreaking was the sight of Puddles eating of a pie still in its tin, as so many of us turn to food when questioning our existence. The video was shot by Puddles and filmmaker Andrew Woodman.

Directed and shot by Puddles and Andrew Woodman