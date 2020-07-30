Puddles Pity Party Sings a Simply Heartbreaking Cover of the Classic Tom Waits Song ‘San Diego Serenade’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Puddles Pity Party, the incredible velvet-voiced clown (and fellow Rain Dog) performed a simply heartbreaking cover of the classic Tom Waits song “San Diego Serenade”. As stated, Puddles didn’t vary much from the brilliant original, but his beautiful voice and striking presence added a certain pronounced earnesty that isn’t necessarily conveyed when listening to a recording from 1974.

This was written by Tom Waits for his 1974 album The Heart Of Saturday Night. We didn’t change much on the arrangements. Sometimes a thing is perfect the way it is.

This performance was done for Puddles Pity Party’s live stream on Veeps.