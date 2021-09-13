Puddles Pity Party Sings the Gary Jules Version of Tears for Fears’ ‘Mad World’ in the Style of ‘Gears Of War’

Puddles Pity Party (previously), the honey-voiced clown, and fellow Rain Dog performed an oddly echoed cover of the now-iconic Gary Jules version of the Tears for Fears song “Mad World”, much in the style of the music from the video game Gears of War. Puddles stated that this was recorded for his “Sequestered Stream Show” of 2020.

Here’s a Tears For Fears/Gary Jules tune from my Sequestered Stream Show that I produced last year. I received so many requests for this one in this somber style. How could I resist?